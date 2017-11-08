WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it welcomes Saudi Arabia’s statement exposing Iranian support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said on Tuesday that a ballistic missile fired at the kingdom by Yemeni rebels was a “direct military aggression by the Iranian regime.”
The White House’s statement on Wednesday says the U.S. condemns the Iranian government’s activities and stands with Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf partners against Iran’s aggression and “blatant” violations of international law.
It says missile systems were not present in Yemen before the civil war there. It also urges the United Nations to review evidence that Iran is perpetuating the war in Yemen to further its regional ambitions.
A Saudi-led military coalition has been at war with Yemen’s Houthi rebels for more than two years.