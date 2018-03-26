CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a class-action lawsuit by relatives of Holocaust victims who allege France’s railroad stole jewelry, artwork and other property from Jews sent by train to Nazi concentration camps.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports Judge Andrea Wood ruled Monday the railroad was a French government agency, so shielded from liability under U.S. sovereign immunities law. She said the three named plaintiffs also hadn’t exhausted options of getting compensation in France.

A French commission can compensate victims for property taken by the Nazis and France’s World War II regime. But the lawsuit says the French process is too slow and doesn’t offer the compensation plaintiffs seek.

Monday’s ruling leaves the door open for them to refile a U.S. suit after approaching French authorities.

