SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. judge in San Francisco says a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of denying nearly all visa applicants under President Donald Trump’s travel ban will move forward.

Judge James Donato said at the end of a hearing on Thursday that the lawsuit was not going away at this stage. Donato heard arguments on the administration’s request that he dismiss the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs say the administration is not honoring a waiver provision in the president’s ban on travelers from five mostly Muslim countries. That provision allows a case-by-case exemption for people who can show entry to the U.S. is in the national interest, is needed to prevent undue hardship and would not pose a security risk.

Department of Justice attorney August Flentje said visa decisions are beyond judicial review.