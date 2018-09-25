SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. judge has questioned the Trump administration’s motives for ending a program that lets immigrants from four countries live and work legally in the U.S.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Edward Chen repeated President Donald Trump’s vulgar language to describe some countries during a White House meeting in January.
Chen is deciding whether to block the administration’s decision to end temporary protected status for people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti and El Salvador. He did not immediately rule.
The status is granted to countries ravaged by natural disasters or war. It lets citizens of those countries remain in the U.S. until the situation improves back home.
Chen also cited a memo that he said suggested the decision to end the program was driven by the administration’s “America First” policy.