MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation that would honor a longtime Tennessee newspaper editor who advocated for completion of the Foothills Parkway with a bridge on the parkway named for him.

Tennessee Republican U.S. Rep. John J. Duncan said the legislation would name the bridge on the new section of the parkway the Dean Stone Bridge.

Duncan said in a news release that no one was a greater supporter of completing the parkway than Stone, who died in 2016. The release said the National Park Service expects the section of the parkway, from Walland to Wears Valley, to open this year.

The release said Stone worked at The Daily Times in Maryville for over 60 years, much of the time as editor. He was also a World War II veteran.