ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. government is asking a state court judge to order that FBI documents related to the Jacob Wetterling investigation be returned to the federal agency.
Officials in Stearns County had planned to release the investigative case file after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob.
But Patty and Jerry Wetterling sued in June to keep 168 pages sealed because they contained personal information. A judge temporarily blocked the file’s release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office joined the Wetterlings’ litigation Tuesday, saying the FBI wants its records back and the documents must be released under federal, not state, law.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
Attorneys say more than half of the thousands of pages in the case file are federal. The federal Freedom of Information Act has more privacy protections for victims.