HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. government is seeking a court order to force Beaverhead County to comply with drinking water standards, monitoring and reporting requirements for a small community water system in Jackson.

The Department of Justice filed its lawsuit Wednesday after finding the county’s water and sewer district committed numerous violations dating back to 2009, and then disobeyed multiple Environmental Protection Agency orders to fix them.

The violations include levels of arsenic and radioactive contaminants that exceeded the limits multiple times. Despite that, the lawsuit says, the district failed to monitor for those and other contaminants and failed to tell regulators and the public about the excessive contaminants and its own reporting violations.

The groundwater community system serves fewer than 50 people in southwestern Montana.

Beaverhead County attorney Jed Fitch did not immediately return a call for comment Friday.