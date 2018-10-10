CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The federal government has given its closing arguments in the criminal trial of a suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice.
Among the charges against Justice Allen Loughry are using a state vehicle and gas card for personal use.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg McVey told jurors Wednesday that Loughry stole from the state. McVey says Loughry was selected to be a public servant but “instead he wanted to become its master.”
The jury is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday.
Loughry and three other justices were impeached by the state House of Delegates over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. Loughry’s impeachment trial is set for next month in the state Senate.