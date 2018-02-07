JERUSALEM (AP) — American genetics scientist Mary-Claire King, credited with connecting a gene mutation with breast cancer, is among the winners of Israel’s prestigious Dan David Prize this year.
The prize is named after the late philanthropist Dan David and administered by Tel Aviv University. The Dan David Foundation awards $1 million prizes in three categories — past, present and future — for scientific, technological and cultural accomplishments.
The foundation announced the 2018 winners on Wednesday.
The foundation said King, of the University of Washington, “changed the understanding of hereditary cancer predisposition.”
Other winners include Jonathan Glover, of Kings College London, for contributions in bioethics, and Carlo Croce, of Ohio State University, for discoveries in genetic research of cancer.
Previous recipients include Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen.