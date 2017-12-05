SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea in part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, a clear warning after North Korea last week tested its biggest and most powerful missile yet.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday the Guam-based bomber simulated land strikes at a military field near South Korea’s eastern coast during a drill with U.S. and South Korean fighter jets.
Flyovers of B-1Bs have become an increasingly familiar show of force to North Korea, which after three ICBM tests has clearly moved closer toward building a nuclear arsenal that could viably target the U.S. mainland.
The ongoing five-day drills involve more than 200 aircraft, including six U.S. F-22 and 18 F-35 stealth fighters.
