NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Navy’s Virginia-based Fleet Forces Command has a new leader.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Adm. Christopher Grady assumed command of U.S. Fleet forces in Norfolk on Friday.

Fleet Forces is responsible for more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft and 100,000 service members and government personnel.

Grady is a native of Newport, Rhode Island. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He most recently served as commander of the Navy’s 6th Fleet, which oversees forces in Europe and much of Africa.

Grady has replaced Adm. Phil Davidson. He had led Fleet Forces since December 2014. Davidson will lead the Hawaii-based U.S. Pacific Command.

