JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Israel has slammed remarks by the Palestinian president about the causes of 20th century anti-Semitism in Europe.
President Mahmoud Abbas said it was the Jews’ “social function,” including money-lending, that caused animosity toward them in Europe, citing what he said were books by Jewish authors. He also said Israel was a European colonial project. He made the remarks Monday to the PLO parliament.
Ambassador David Friedman tweeted early Wednesday that Abbas’ comments marked a “new low.” He wrote: “To all those who think Israel is the reason that we don’t have peace, think again.”
The rhetoric reflects the escalating tensions between the Palestinians and the Trump administration. The Palestinians suspended contacts with the administration after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction