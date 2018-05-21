SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation’s largest federal court circuit is establishing a new position to oversee discrimination and sex harassment training following the resignation of a judge facing sexual misconduct allegations.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court announced Monday that its judicial council approved a new job for a director of workplace relations. The council also agreed to revise the court’s confidentiality policy to clarify that it doesn’t prevent employees from reporting sexual misconduct or harassment.
A court committee recommended the changes following the retirement in December of 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski.
Kozinski stepped down after the Washington Post reported that 15 women, some of whom worked for Kozinski, accused him of groping, making lewd comments or showing them pornography.
