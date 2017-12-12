SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A recent New Mexico college graduate says she was fired from an internship in U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office because she is transgender.

Riley Del Rey tells the Santa Fe New Mexican she’s coming forward nearly three years after the internship because of the wave of news about harassment and discrimination. She says missing from the debate are the views of transgender people.

Lujan Grisham said through a spokesman that neither she nor her office would discriminate against anyone.

Lujan Grisham’s office referred questions to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the nonprofit organization where Del Rey worked briefly.

The institute denied the discrimination claims. It declined to elaborate on the allegations but confirmed she was an intern in 2015 and did not finish the program.

Lujan Grisham is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in New Mexico.