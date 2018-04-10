DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Delaware’s lone House of Representatives seat may have violated a policy barring active-duty military from engaging in partisan political speech.

The News Journal reports Brig. Gen. Kenneth “Ed” Brandt announced his intention to run during a Kent County Republican dinner Friday. Brandt is a high-ranking U.S. Army National Guard chaplain.

A U.S. Department of Defense directive forbids active-duty service members from speaking before partisan political gatherings. The Army secretary can grant exemptions for those seeking elected office.

Brandt’s campaign didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment. Delaware GOP Chair Michael Harrington said Brandt said he’d been cleared to run. Delaware National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Len Gratteri said Brandt still “has some technical issues he has to work through.”

Brandt has yet to file paperwork.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com