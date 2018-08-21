SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The U.S. government expressed concern about El Salvador’s decision to shift diplomatic relations to China from Taiwan.

U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Jean Manes wrote in a tweet late Monday that El Salvador’s decision “is worrisome for many reasons,” adding that “without doubt this will impact our relationship with the government.”

Salvadoran President Salvador Sanchez Ceren said in a broadcast address late Monday that decision to break ties with Taiwan came after “a careful analysis.”

Sanchez Ceren said the decision “will bring great benefits for the country, and will open up extraordinary opportunities” for Salvadorans.

He said three high-ranking Salvadoran officials are in Beijing to sign an accord on establishing diplomatic relations.

But Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu accused China of luring away Taiwan’s allies with promises of vast financial aid and investment.

Wu said Tuesday that El Salvador had repeatedly sought large amounts of funding from Taiwan for a port project that a Taiwanese team of engineers dispatched by the government thought wasn’t economically feasible.

Norman Quijano, a legislator from the conservative Arena party and president of the country’s congress, condemned the move, calling it “a betrayal of a friendly country” and predicting, “This will have serious consequences.”

Panama made the switch in 2017 and the Dominican Republic did the same earlier this year. Taiwan is still recognized by 16 small countries and the Vatican.

Taiwan split from mainland China amid civil war in 1949, and China considers the island its territory.