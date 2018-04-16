KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a family after their 14-foot dinghy when it capsized in the Florida Keys.

In a news release, Coast Guard officials said the agency was notified Sunday afternoon that people were in the water in Blackwater Sound near Key Largo.

Rescued were 46-year-old Elvis Archilla, 46-year-old Yanire Archilla, 26-year-old Infiniti Archilla and 24-year-old Nemuel Archilla.

A boat crew pulled the family members to safety and took them to Gilberts Marina. No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard officials remind boaters to always wear life jackets and to heed weather warnings, such as small craft advisories.