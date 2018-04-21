BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the agency’s workforce in Vermont is highly competent, very skilled and motivated to do the work.

L. Francis Cissna was in Vermont for three days this week to visit the USCIS offices and to meet with organization’s Northeast leadership staff, which was in the state for a conference.

Cissna said there’s a particularly high concentration of USCIS presence in Vermont. A spokeswoman says Vermont has about 1,600 of the agency’s 7,000 federal employees nationwide. The biggest concentration is the 900 workers at the service center in St. Albans, which is one of five facilities in the country.

The USCIS says the service center processes and adjudicates certain immigration applications and petitions but does not do in person interviews or walk-in applications.