NEW YORK (AP) — Some U.S. cities have filed a legal brief to support Philadelphia in that city’s legal battle with the federal government over grant money being threatened because of how Philadelphia deals with immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The group includes New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, along with some counties. They filed a brief Thursday with the federal court in Pennsylvania hearing the case over Philadelphia’s so-called “sanctuary city” status.

Philadelphia’s policy is to only turn immigrants over to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they have a warrant signed by a judge.

But the Justice Department has threatened to cut off millions of dollars if cities don’t show they’re cooperating with immigration officials.

Philadelphia sued the federal government last year over a move toward grant funding restrictions.