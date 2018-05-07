ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — U.S. and Canadian officials are meeting this week to discuss the condition of fish populations in the Great Lakes.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s 63rd annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Toronto.
The commission is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It implements a 1954 treaty dealing with Great Lakes science, cross-border cooperation and control of the sea lamprey, a parasitic invader that attacks fish.
Officials say the meeting will highlight work conducted during the past year to manage fish stocks and will include discussions of issues such as native species restoration, fish passage technology and climate change.
It also will enable commission members to hear from fishery managers and groups representing varied interests, such as commercial and sport fishing and state, local and tribal governments.