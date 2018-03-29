DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent remains hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on a southern Arizona road.

Cochise County Sheriff’s officials say the agent was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment of his injuries after last Saturday’s accident and remained in stable condition Thursday.

The name of the agent hasn’t been released.

Sheriff’s officials say the agent was on an ATV when approaching a cattleguard at Highway 80 west of Douglas and apparently crashed into a marker sign.

The agent was thrown into the roadway and was then struck by a passing vehicle as he was standing up.

Authorities didn’t release details about the other vehicle other than it was travelling at the speed limit.

Sheriff’s officials say their accident reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the accident.