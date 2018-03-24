TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have arrested a 21-year-old American man on suspicion of trying to smuggle more than eight pounds (3.6 kilograms) of methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States with the drugs wrapped around his torso.

Custom officers at a pedestrian crossing at the San Luis crossing in Arizona found the drugs on Thursday after they were detected by a police dog. A package containing the drugs was fastened to the man’s body under his shirt.

Authorities reported the arrest on Friday and said the seized methamphetamine was worth more than $24,000.