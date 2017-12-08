DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mexican prison is back in custody after being found and arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona.

Federal officials say the fugitive from Sonora, Mexico —39-year-old Larry Palomarez-Chavez — was handed over to Mexican authorities on Friday.

Agents patrolling east of Douglas encountered a group of six Mexican nationals who were suspected of entering the country illegally. During a records check, agents found that Palomarez had a criminal history in Mexico and an active warrant for his arrest for escaping in November.

Authorities say he was processed for immigration violations and turned over to Mexican authorities in Nogales.

The others arrested with Palomarez were being processed for immigration violations.