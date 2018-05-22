LONDON (AP) — The American bishop whose sermon caused a stir at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle thought the invitation was a prank.
Rev. Michael Curry told ITV that he thought “somebody was doing an April Fools’ joke on me.”
Curry’s sermon, entitled “The Power of Love,” was one of the most discussed moments during Saturday’s wedding.
But Curry says Tuesday he “had no idea” his speech had caused such a stir and that he sat down and thought — “I hope that was OK.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple are now known, will attend their first royal engagement as a married couple Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace party marking Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.