TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The U.S. State Department has barred a second Albanian lawmaker and his family from the United States due to alleged involvement in significant corruption.
In a statement published Monday, the State Department said Tom Doshi, a lawmaker with Albania’s Social Democratic Party, was prohibited from entering the U.S. along with his wife and children.
Former Albanian Prosecutor General Adriatik Llalla and his family were barred from the U.S. in February.
Albania is working to overhaul its judicial system and to root out graft as part of its bid join the European Union. EU and U.S. experts are advising the country on reforms.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday