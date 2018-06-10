FORT SMITH, Arkansas (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in western Arkansas says he doesn’t want to go after immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally but don’t have a criminal record.
U.S. Attorney Duane “Dak” Kees told the Southwest Times Record says he tries to target immigrants with criminal backgrounds, but not someone who “is raising a family and has a good job” when “his or her only crime is being here.”
Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed all U.S. attorneys to ramp up prosecutions of illegal entry, document fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Those are charges often brought against people working or living in the U.S. without permission.
Kees says by arresting someone who hasn’t committed a crime beyond being in the U.S. illegally, “I don’t think I’ve done much good to that community.”
