BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to visit Billings on Friday to talk about the nation’s drug crisis.
The Billings Gazette reports Sessions will deliver his remarks to law enforcement partners at the Rimrock Foundation starting at about 1:15 p.m. The news media will be allowed to attend, but the Department of Justice says he will not take questions after his formal speech, which is not open to the public.
Sessions is also scheduled to speak in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
During a speech in North Carolina last week, Sessions said the federal government will continue to provide state and local law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to reduce opioid abuse, adding that ending the drug crisis is a top priority for President Donald Trump’s administration.
Information from: The Billings Gazette