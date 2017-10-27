NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top federal prosecutor says she is resigning now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has named her replacement.

U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly announced Friday she will leave her post effective midnight after serving four years.

Sessions signed an order appointing John H. Durham as the Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Durham was sworn in Friday in New Haven by Chief U.S. District Judge Janet Hall.

Daly is part of a small group of career prosecutors who were not immediately ousted in a purge of President Barack Obama’s appointees. In March, she and some others were given more time to reach service anniversaries that are important for retirement benefits.

Daly says the job has been “a great honor and privilege,” and that Connecticut is “in excellent hands” with Durham.