LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman has appointed a law enforcement coordinator.
Coleman said in a statement on Wednesday that former Kentucky State Police Maj. Jeremy V. Thompson will take on the role. He will act as an adviser to the U.S. attorney and serve as a liaison with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in the western half of Kentucky.
Coleman said the move is part of a strategy to build better relationships with law enforcement agencies in the district, which includes 53 counties.
Thompson served with the Kentucky State Police for more than 20 years and supervised eight posts in Kentucky’s western region.
