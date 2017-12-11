CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S Army Corps of Engineers are planning to seek bids to restore a patch of rare habitat at a forest preserve district in a southwest suburb of Chicago.

The Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve says it features wet and wet-mesic dolomite prairie, which are among the most critically endangered natural communities on Earth.

The Daily Southtown reports that bids are expected to open Dec. 19, with restoration work possibly beginning this winter. The forest preserve district says crews will remove invasive species, encourage native plant growth and replenish the underground water source. Work would span about five years and cost $2.5 million.

Forest Preserve Chief Ralph Schultz says the Army Corps of Engineers and the forest preserve have been collaborating on a strategy to preserve and enhance Lockport Prairie for more than a decade.

