PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A split U.S. appeals court has upheld a New Jersey law that limits the amount of ammunition a single gun magazine can hold.

A law passed this year limits most gun owners to magazines that hold 10 rounds of ammunition instead of the 15-round limit in place since 1990.

U.S. Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz says in a ruling Wednesday that the law balances the state’s interest in public safety with the rights of individuals to defend their homes. The 2-1 ruling denies a gun-rights’ group motion for a temporary injunction to stop the law from taking effect.

New Jersey officials hope the lower limit could thwart mass shooters if they have to stop to reload.

About seven states, the District of Columbia and several cities have limits on large-capacity magazines.

