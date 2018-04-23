SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled in a case over selfies taken by a monkey that lawsuits can’t be filed claiming animals have copyrights to photos.
The decision Monday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling in favor David Slater, the photographer whose camera was used to take the photos. The appeals court said U.S. copyright law confers the right to sue on humans.
The monkey, a crested macaque named Naruto, snapped the photos in 2011 with an unattended camera.
Slater was on a trip to Sulawesi, Indonesia, and argued that his company, Wildlife Personalities Ltd., owned worldwide commercial rights to the photos.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sought financial control of the photos to benefit the monkey.