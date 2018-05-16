NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a Louisiana man’s third conviction for killing a 6-year-old boy in 1992, saying constitutional protection against double jeopardy should have prevented the third trial.

District Attorney John DeRosier (duh-ROH-zyay) said Wednesday he’ll either ask the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear the Calcasieu (KAL-kah-shoo) Parish case or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ricky Langley’s defense attorney, Richard Bourque, declined comment.

A judge ordered Langley held without bond.

In 2003, a jury convicted him of second-degree murder, acquitting him on a capital charge in Jeremy Guillory’s death. That verdict was overturned because of judicial misconduct.

A judge convicted Langley in 2009.

Monday’s ruling says the capital murder acquittal also prevented retrial for second-degree murder, because either required proof that Langley meant to kill or seriously injure Guillory.