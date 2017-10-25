JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was welcomed to South Sudan Wednesday with an appeal to stay engaged with the country wracked by civil war.
Haley met with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir who “emphasized his commitment” to end the civil war through negotiations, according to the president’s office.
Kiir asked the United States to remain engaged with the country. The United States is South Sudan’s overall largest donor and was instrumental in the young country’s creation. Since gaining independence in 2011, the U.S. has given more than $5 billion to humanitarian and development initiatives, according to the U.S. embassy in Juba.
During her one-day visit to Juba, Haley is visiting a camp to protect civilians and will meet with the U.N. representative in South Sudan.
