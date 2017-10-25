WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown has told a New Zealand website he accepted advice that he should be more culturally aware after a U.S. inquiry into his conduct at a Peace Corps event in Samoa.

The Stuff website says Brown acknowledged complaints were made about his comments to a female food server at the event and to guests upon his arrival in the Pacific country in July. Stuff reported Brown told the server she could make hundreds of dollars as a waitress in the U.S. and told some guests they looked beautiful.

Brown, a former U.S. senator from Massachusetts, has been ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa since June. He was one of the first ambassadors tapped by President Donald Trump.

The embassy said Brown would not comment further.