MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military says it has killed two extremists with an airstrike in Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike on Monday near Mubaarak in Lower Shabelle region killed two al-Shabab fighters, wounded three and destroyed one vehicle.

Al-Shabab representives were not immediately available for comment. The group, which has faced growing military pressure across the Horn of Africa nation, has stepped up attacks in recent months including a massive truck bombing in the capital, Mogadishu, in October that killed more than 500 people.

The U.S. has carried out well over 30 drone strikes against al-Shabab since the Trump administration approved expanded military efforts against the group a year ago.