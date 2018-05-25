CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have landed in the Clovis area ahead of a biennial air show on the eastern New Mexico air force base.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports the U.S. Air Force’s official air demonstration team will be one of the many attractions featured in the “Air Commandos on the High Plains” weekend event at the Cannon Air Force Base.
The team arrived to the base on Thursday after a performance in Colorado.
A statement from the base says the team includes 120 enlisted personnel, 24 maintenance specialists and a few civilian coordinators; yet at its core are 12 officers.
Other performers include the Royal Canadian Air Force F-18 Demo team and SOCOM Para-Commandos jump team.
Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com