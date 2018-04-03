HARROD, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. agriculture secretary plans an RV swing through Ohio.

Secretary Sonny Perdue is on his third “Back to Our Roots” tour since taking office last April. The former Georgia governor’s scheduled stops Wednesday include the Amherst Greenhouse in northwest Ohio, a town hall session in Lima, the Celina Tent company, and visiting with U.S. Agriculture Department employees and zoo staffers at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Events planned Thursday include a round-table discussion with students at Central State University before he heads on to Kentucky.

Perdue’s visit comes as many U.S. farmers are concerned about the trade conflict with China. That country responded to President Donald Trump’s moves for trade sanctions on China with tariffs on U.S. pork and some other products.