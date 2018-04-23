PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island will try to improve fisheries management in the Philippines with a new $25 million federal grant.
URI said Monday it’s the single largest grant in the university’s history.
It says the fishing industry in the Philippines is in peril, largely because of destructive fishing practices, typhoons and coastal degradation.
The Coastal Resources Center at URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography will implement the five-year project to increase fish stocks by improving fisheries management and building the resilience of fishing communities. It’s expected to benefit up to 2 million people.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
The center has partnered with the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines’ U.S. Agency for International Development and a consortium of universities and non-governmental organizations.
The center is also working on fisheries projects in Africa and Central America.