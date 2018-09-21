SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Plans to log forestland near an urban area and adjacent to a proposed outdoor recreation area have created distrust in Springfield.

The Register-Guard reported Friday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has a lone bidder to harvest 100 acres of forestland outside Springfield, near the Thurston Hills Natural Area.

But the timber harvest would be near a residential area and could impact a planned wilderness area with hiking trails, bike paths, and wildlife habitats.

The land for the recreational area was purchased over several years by the Willamalane Parks and Recreation District, in part with funds from a voter-approved bond.

Environmental groups have filed a protest with the BLM over the sale.

The bidder, Seneca Sawmill Co., says it has no plans to begin cutting any time soon.

