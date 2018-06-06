PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A photographer who died while taking pictures inside a storm drain in Philadelphia is being mourned by other “urban explorers” who take photos of abandoned and hard-to-reach places.
Thirty-year-old Rebecca Bunting was swept away by the waters of a creek in the northeastern part of the city during a flash flood Saturday. Her body was recovered the next day. She had been taking photos with her boyfriend, who called 911 for help when she disappeared.
A fellow urban explorer, Carly Weiss, tells Philly.com that Bunting was a “queen” in the community of thrill-seeking photographers. Many posted tributes on Instagram, where Bunting was known for photos that feature dilapidated hospitals, run-down amusement parks and other scenes of eerie emptiness.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com