SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse’s Rosamond Gifford Zoo has a new Humboldt penguin chick that hatched in February, and the zoo is asking the public to give it a name.

The newborn chick weighed 69 grams at birth and now is just shy of 2.5 pounds. He’s the 55th penguin hatchling since the zoo began breeding the threatened birds in 2006.

Animal care staff at the zoo selected five names that reflect the species’ native lands. Those names are: Felix, Inigo, Oscar, Rafael, and Garcia, a common Peruvian surname.

Voting is open for the next week. Results will be tallied and the winning name will be announced March 30 — on social media and the zoo website.

The public can vote at: www.rosamondgiffordzoo.org/naming-contest .