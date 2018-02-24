Share story

The Associated Press

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A man from New York’s Southern Tier region has been convicted a second time on child pornography charges.

Roland Kyzer of Binghamton was found guilty Friday of receiving and possessing child pornography. The conviction followed a three-day jury trial in federal court.

Kyzer had pleaded not guilty.

Authorities searched his residence in November 2016. They said they discovered a laptop computer, mobile phone, and other electronic devices that contained over 25,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Kyzer also was convicted in 2003 of receiving child pornography. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He now faces at least 15 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for June.

