UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A forum on craft beer and its economic development potential is being held in the Mohawk Valley.

The forum Monday at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica is sponsored by the state Canal Corporation and other state entities. It’s the second in a series of forums marking the bicentennial of the building of the Erie Canal.

Howard Zemsky, the state’s top economic development official, is scheduled to give the keynote address.