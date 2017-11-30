COHOES, N.Y. (AP) — A wind-swept fire destroyed three buildings and damaged several businesses in a city in upstate New York.
Officials say the fire began at about 2 p.m. Thursday in downtown Cohoes, in Albany County.
The fire was brought under control about three hours later. There were no reports of serious injuries.
State Assemblyman John McDonald told the Times Union of Albany the garage of his family business, Marra’s Pharmacy, was one of the buildings that had been destroyed.
Officials say the preliminary cause of the fire was burning yard waste.
___
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com