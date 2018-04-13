GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) — A college president in upstate New York has resigned amid allegations that he plagiarized part of his dissertation.

Hobart and William Smith Colleges announced Friday that Gregory Vincent has resigned as president effective immediately.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that an anonymous email was sent to several media outlets that said passages of Vincent’s dissertation at the University of Pennsylvania were lifted from other sources.

Vincent did not address the allegations directly in his statement on website of the private liberal arts colleges.

He called the anonymous email “a distraction” and said he wanted “to avoid any further stress to the campus community.”

Thomas Bozzuto, the chairman of Hobart and William Smith’s board of trustees, said the board respects Vincent’s decision. College officials are investigating the plagiarism allegations.