MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the killing of his 7-week-old son.

Michael Heil of Middletown says he didn’t cause the injuries that killed his son, Zachary, but admits that he delayed getting medical help. He was convicted of murder and manslaughter.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that a judge cited Heil’s continued denials on Thursday as part of the reason he handed down the harshest possible sentence.

Relatives testified that Zachary was behaving normally before he was left alone with Heil. According to medical testimony, the infant was grabbed by the torso and slammed, shaken or thrown. He died after being taken off life support following surgery for bleeding and swelling in his brain.