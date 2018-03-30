LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — UPS has donated $21,000 to a nonprofit that works to encourage women to enter aviation.

WDRB-TV reports part of the money donated to the “Women in Aviation” Bluegrass chapter in Louisville, Kentucky, will go toward the Girls in Aviation Day event. The Sept. 22 event helps girls aged 8 to 17 learn what it takes to be a pilot.

Women in Aviation International’s website says it encourages the advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests. WDRB quotes the group as saying it’s important to start inspiring girls at an early age to make a career in aviation.

The Bluegrass Chapter’s website says members were also able to tour the training center and fly an A300 simulator during its Bluegrass Chapter UPS Day.

