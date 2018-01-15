ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A college library in the Upper Peninsula is offering artificial sun during a dark period of the year.

Bay College Library in Escanaba has installed therapy lamps for visitors. The Daily Press says the two lamps emit light that can help with depression or seasonal affective disorder.

Library director Oscar DeLong says they can be effective if used 20 to 30 minutes a day. He says the lamps, which cost a total of $450, were set up in time for students who were studying for final exams in December.

DeLong says there hasn’t been a big demand for the lamps, but he believes a better display in the library will raise awareness.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.net