MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A major bridge repair project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is closing a stretch of U.S. 2 through the summer.

State highway officials say the 3.6-mile highway closure in Mackinac County’s Moran Township started Wednesday. It’s prompted by $4.8 million in repairs to the Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge.

Work includes structural and expansion joint repairs as well as painting.

The closing and detour are expected to last until September, and the project is set to be finished in November.

The bridge is between Epoufette and Brevort, about 26 miles northwest of Saint Ignace. The 640-foot long, cantilevered deck truss bridge was originally built in 1947.